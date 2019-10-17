Fitnesskaunitar Erna Huskolt uuriti, kas ta on lapseootel - vaata, mida on neiul selle kohta öelda!

Erna Husko jagab sotsiaalmeedias lugu omamoodi vahejuhtumist Dubais. «Kui sain aru, mis just juhtunud oli, olin šokeeritud,» selgitab ta.
«Ma ei räägi tavaliselt oma elust nii detailselt, aga mul on tunne, et te peate teadma, mis minuga tegelikult ühel õhtul Dubais juhtus,» alustas Husko oma Instagrami postitusega.
«See pilt on tehtud mõned hetked enne seda, kui suvaline ja umbes 40-aastane mees mind hotelli fuajees peatas ja küsis, kas ma olen lapseootel, sest mul oli toidust väike kõht ees.»
«Pole tähtis, milline minu keha sel hetkel oli, sest mul on õigus kanda mida iganes tahan ja tunda end seda tehes kindlalt. Kõige naljakam osa oli aga see, et see mees oli koos teise naisega, kui see juhtus...»
«Sel hetkel ma ei saanud isegi aru, mis täpselt juhtunud oli, seega me kõndisime sealt lihtsalt minema,» lisas ta.
«Kui sain aru, mis just juhtunud oli, olin šokeeritud. Ma poleks kunagi arvanud, et kuulen midagi sellist mõne täiskasvanu suust. Naeran selle üle endiselt, sest minu jaoks näitab see lihtsalt seda, kui uudishimulikud on inimesed teiste kehade suhtes.»
«Ma tean, kes ma olen ja mida ma kannan ja ma olen selle üle alati uhke.»
«Tahtsin seda lugu lihtsalt seepärast jagada, kuna inimesed arvavad IKKA VEEL, et see on normaalne minna kommenteerima teise inimese välimust.»
«Milline reis! Ausalt öeldes pani see kogemus mind tahtma seda kleiti veelgi rohkem kanda ja nii ma teengi,» teatas neiu veel.
Vaata ka pilti:
I don’t usually talk this detailed about my life BUT I felt you need to hear what actually happened the other night in Dubai. 😬😨🤔👇🏽 . This picture was taken right before one random propably 40 years old man made me stop in the hotel lobby and asked me if I’m expecting(?) because I had a little food tummy. 🤰🏼 No matter what the situation was with my body in that moment I have the right to wear whatever I want and feel confident while doing so. The funniest part was that the guy was with another woman when this happened? . In that moment I didn’t really realise what had just happened, so we just walked away. . Once I understood what just had went down I was shocked. 😅 I never thought that I’d hear a statement like that from an adult. I’m still kinda laughing at this because for me it just shows how curious they are about their on bodies. I know who I am and what I am wearing. And I’m always super proud of that. . I just wanted to share this story since people STILL think it’s ok to go and comment on other people’s appearance. What a trip! To be honest, this experience made me want to wear this dress even more and so I did. BECAUSE I CAN! 🤷🏼♀️😁