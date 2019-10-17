Fitnesskaunitar Erna Huskolt uuriti, kas ta on lapseootel - vaata, mida on neiul selle kohta öelda!

I don’t usually talk this detailed about my life BUT I felt you need to hear what actually happened the other night in Dubai. 😬😨🤔👇🏽 . This picture was taken right before one random propably 40 years old man made me stop in the hotel lobby and asked me if I’m expecting(?) because I had a little food tummy. 🤰🏼 No matter what the situation was with my body in that moment I have the right to wear whatever I want and feel confident while doing so. The funniest part was that the guy was with another woman when this happened? . In that moment I didn’t really realise what had just happened, so we just walked away. . Once I understood what just had went down I was shocked. 😅 I never thought that I’d hear a statement like that from an adult. I’m still kinda laughing at this because for me it just shows how curious they are about their on bodies. I know who I am and what I am wearing. And I’m always super proud of that. . I just wanted to share this story since people STILL think it’s ok to go and comment on other people’s appearance. What a trip! To be honest, this experience made me want to wear this dress even more and so I did. BECAUSE I CAN! 🤷🏼‍♀️😁

