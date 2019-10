Tulevahetus, salaretsept ja pöörased fännid: 10 huvitavat fakti Eestisse jõudnud KFC restorani kohta

Make a custom Mother«s Day video for the mom in your life at CHICKENDALES.COM. Then head on over to KFC and let the Colonel do the cooking with our brand new Cinnabon Dessert Biscuits, available 04/29, FREE when you buy a 10-piece bucket meal. Then enjoy the aforementioned chicken and dessert biscuits with your mom on Mother»s Day while watching the custom video you made for her. Ah, the things we do for love.

A post shared by Kentucky Fried Chicken (@kfc) on Apr 25, 2019 at 5:38am PDT