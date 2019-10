Kuldne kaader: maailma seksikamaks valitud laulja Cheryl üllatab julge dekolteega

I had such a great night at the attitude awards. The atmosphere was so fun and friendly... Got to catch up with and meet some amazing ppl and presented @avamax with her breakthrough artist award ! ( she is such a gorgeous , warm , friendly little sweetheart) thanks attitude for a fun night and congratulations to all other award winners 👏🏼🙌🏼🥰

Oct 9, 2019