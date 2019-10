Blogija Merilin Taimre näitab prinki kumerust

I have always influenced people to be healthier and more active! Turns out chiropractors have found that 30% of them have injured themselves in the gym. Next up on TV-show "Laser": "Paljas Porgand is breaking people's bones" 😅 Photo @roometpoom Wearing @hexofit ("paljasporgand" gives -15% off full priced items throughout October) Hair @ilusalongintersalon #laser #halfwitTV #scandal #yellowmedia #rubbishnews #jokesonyou #activefit #activelifestyle #healthylifestyle

A post shared by Merilin Taimre (@paljasporgand) on Sep 30, 2019 at 10:50pm PDT