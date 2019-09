Mattel toob turule maailma esimese sooneutraalse Barbie

PIC FROM Jian Yang / Caters News - (PICTURED: Jian Yang, 39, from Singapore, has collected 12,000 Barbie dolls over the years) - A Barbie fanatic has revealed hes spent decades amassing a collection of 12,000 dolls worth millions but admitted his hobby takes a toll on his love life. Since Singaporean Jian Yang, 39, began his love affair with the leggy lady in his tender years, he has assembled an army of 12,000 Barbies and other dolls that fill several rooms of his home.SEE CATERS COPY

FOTO: Jian Yang / Caters News / Caters News Agency