Kas see on blogija Merilin Taimre kogu garderoob?

I was live the other day talking about my facial skin health and how I take care of it. My main key points were: * avoid lactose and sugary foods (incl non-nutritive sweeteners) * less meat and eggs * high quality facial care (for me @repechageestonia) * pure mineral cosmetics (for me @bellapierre.estonia) * don't use oil on your face as a moisturizer (unless jojoba does miracles for you) * high antioxidant diet * take Zn, curcumin, maca etc Hope this helps! 🥰 Mask @repechageestonia Body @marcandandre.eu Tan @vitaliberataestonia #facemask #pinkfacemask #sundayvibes #repechage #blacklace #lacebody #marcandandre #samsunggalaxys10plus #morningcoffee #acnefree #acneremedies #getridofacne

