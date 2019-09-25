K, 25.09.2019
«Paljudele tundub, et inimesi sunnitakse seksitööd tegema, aga nii pole. See on lihtsalt töö, mis mulle meeldib.» Erootikamodell Cherry Fox

Kas see on blogija Merilin Taimre kogu garderoob?

Merilin Taimre. Bikiinikeha.

FOTO: Kuvatõmmis Instagramist

Võluv blogija Merilin Taimre postitas Instagrami foto, millel napp rõivastus ei jäta just palju fantaasia hooleks! Ka nii võib lõõgastavatest näoprotseduuridest rääkida!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I was live the other day talking about my facial skin health and how I take care of it. My main key points were: * avoid lactose and sugary foods (incl non-nutritive sweeteners) * less meat and eggs * high quality facial care (for me @repechageestonia) * pure mineral cosmetics (for me @bellapierre.estonia) * don't use oil on your face as a moisturizer (unless jojoba does miracles for you) * high antioxidant diet * take Zn, curcumin, maca etc Hope this helps! 🥰 Mask @repechageestonia Body @marcandandre.eu Tan @vitaliberataestonia #facemask #pinkfacemask #sundayvibes #repechage #blacklace #lacebody #marcandandre #samsunggalaxys10plus #morningcoffee #acnefree #acneremedies #getridofacne

A post shared by Merilin Taimre (@paljasporgand) on

Merilin Taimre on blogija, modell ning retseptiraamatute autor.

Viimased uudised

