Hoogne galerii: Simple Sessioni soojendus! Rulatajad vallutasid Balti Jaama

BALTA SESSION was hella fun! Huge shout out to everyone! Fantastic to see such a big turnout of skaters and fans! Especially stoked that so many young skaters showed up to skate and cheer their peers along. 28 boys skated in ‘16 and under’ junior category and 4 girls shredded the ramps and ledges as well. Big-up for all the girls representing! 4 invitation to the Simple Session 20 year anniversary were given out for the best skaters: @aleksandripperson for the win in Game of Skate, @timprozorov for the win in Highest Ollie comp, @andris615 for the 1st place in Best Trick Jam (with 30+ participants) and @allanraudsepp_ as the winner of best young skater comp. Also best girl in the contest – @emilijakukk – was awarded. Big congrats for all the winners and shout out to everyone who skated and brought the good vibes! More ‘Road to Simple Session 20’ events coming up this fall in Estonia and elsewhere. Stay tuned and watch this space. Props for the prizes and support to @etniesestonia, @varskaoriginaal, @tuulcare and @rademar.ee!⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣Thanks to @noortegija and @tallinnalinn for the awesome collaboration! ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Ramps by our #SESSIONRAMPS specially built for Balta Session are going to @Loigupark.⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Juniors (16 & younger)⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ 1. Allan Raudsepp⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ 2. Robin Möller⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ 3. Tristan Ots⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Best Girl⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Emilija Kukk⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Game of Skate ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ 1. Aleksandr Tubin⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ 2. Siim Sild⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ 3. Romario Siimer⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Highest Ollie (90cm)⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Tim Prozorov⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Best Trick Jam⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ 1. Andris Kaldvee⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ 2. Rain Lindemann⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ 3. Romario Siimer⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Best Trick on flatbox⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ 1. Tubin⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ 2. Raul⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ 3. Jacob⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣📷: @krissuld ⁣⁣⁣ #simplesession #baltasession #simplesession20 #skateboarding #skatelife #noortegija #tallinn #baltijaam #visittallinn #visitestonia #roadtosimplesession #autovabapäev #autovabapäev2019

A post shared by Simple Session (@simplesession) on Sep 23, 2019 at 10:47am PDT