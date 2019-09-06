Diskotissid ja virsikupepud: vaata, millised kehad kõrbe kuumaks kütsid

Finally playing with costumes without having to feel guilty or ashamed to go around with my breast exposed (except the nipples: it was too funny to wear those weird things on them!). We need more of this in our daily life! More freedom to dress, to move, to dance, to laugh, to hug, to express our beautiful Soul exactly as we want to. We came on earth to shine, we didn’t come here to make our life miserable. And if our life is miserable for major reasons, we can always find comfort in the tender territory of Gratitude. Gratitude for being here and now, even if our life is challenging and difficult. ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨I’m feeling so blessed for this beautiful experience. So blessed. My Heart is full of Gratitude. Thank you Tim for journeying with me in my first Burn. Sending you much Love. ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ @tim.brown.31392410 #burningman #burningman2019 #burningmantour2019 @burningman_2019 @dancingburningman @burningman2019_ @burningmanphoto @burningmanfashion @burningmanfashion_

A post shared by SunshineSole (@mariasoleingravallo) on Sep 6, 2019 at 3:26am PDT