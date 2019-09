Pepu- ja bikiinipiltide tulv: häbitud Instagrammerid on leidnud viisi, kuidas isegi orkaan Doriani valguses end reklaamida

The only B word I’d ever call my btch is BEAUTIFULLLL 🌸 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ On a serious note though, my favorite (most beautiful) beaches in the world are being torn up by hurricane Dorian as we speak 😞 the Bahamian people are heavy on my heart and in my prayers. Please do your part (however big or small) in helping them even though they are miles away. Don’t forget them. They have lost EVERYTHING. Some even family. Let’s not keep living our lives like nothing ever happened just because it didn’t hit us directly. Let’s be good humans and help each other 😔💛 #Bahamas #TheBahamas #HurricaneDorian #Bimini #bahamaslife #beach #traveler #beaches #Summer #throwback #carribean #bluewaters #friends #bikinigirls #bikinis #boatlife #boating #saltlife

A post shared by @ ana_runs on Sep 2, 2019 at 5:17pm PDT