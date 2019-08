Kethi Uibomägi kohtas «kogemata» oma lemmiknaist

View this post on Instagram

People from different areas can inspire and motivate on daily bases more than you can expect. Who would of known that one of my idols and person for who I look up to is an athlete not an artist🤩 First time in my life I got starstrucked when meeting accidently one of my favourite woman @saskiaalusalu 😇 #saskiaalusalu #powerskating #estoniangirl #olympics #motivation💯 #nomakeup #nofilterneeded