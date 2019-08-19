E, 19.08.2019
«Minu jaoks tähendab feminism seda, et võtad omaks selle, kes sa oled.» Manhattani vabariikliku partei esinaine Andrea Catsimatidis

Inimese juures olgu kõik kaunis: Egle Eller-Nabi näitab ilusaid kõhulihaseid!

Egle Eller-Nabi Arigato spordiklubis. 2016.

FOTO: Eero Vabamaegi / PM/SCANPIX BALTICS

Tervisenõustaja ja treener Egle Eller-Nabi (36) jagab sotsiaalmeedias kaadrit, mida ka kõige tublim jõusaalihunt vargsi piidlema jääb.

«On aeg juuksed hobusesabasse siduda ja nädalaga pihta hakata! Olgu see meile kõigile rõõmus!» kirjutab ta ning jagab ka miljonärist eduõpetaja Jim Rohni tsitaati: «Happyness is not something you postpone for the future; it is something you design for the present.» (Õnn pole midagi sellist, mida tulevikku lükata; see on midagi, mille sobitad praegusesse hetke - ingl k, toim.)

