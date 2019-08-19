Tõsiselt kuum! Sellist Ines Karu-Salo pole sa ammu näinud

Getting naked. Beauty begins the moment you decide to be yourself. 🙊 Did you know that it takes more than 10K liters of water to produce 1KG of conventional cotton (equivalent to the weight of one man's shirt and pair of jeans)? Sadly, social media continues to encourage unsustainable consumption of disposable clothing and especially when it comes to fast fashion. Don’t forget that big change starts with one small decision - you as a consumer have so much power when making buying choices! Every time you spend money, you’re casting a vote for the kind of world you want. So, follow your positive mindset instead of fashion influencers! More in my blog, link in bio. Or read it from the online magazine Bioneer.ee in Estonian. Photo by magazine Heath | Tervis Pluss “Kilo & Kalor” in EE. #naked #beauty #nakedfashion #sustainablefashion #buylesschoosewell #ethicalfashion #consciousness #sustainableliving #sustainability #tervispluss #kilojakalor #photooftheday #eco #sustainablestyle #responsiblefashion #fashionrevolution #estoniangirl #instaeco #natural

