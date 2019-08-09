Psühholoogiaprofessor Jordan Petersoni tütar näeb vapustav välja

You think the sun can burn away my toddler cold? They're germ factories. Cute li'l germ factories. And without cold medicine.. Oof. Haha. Anyone else get AI symptoms when they get sick? . Couple of updates: 1. 90 percent sure I cured the c. diff problem. I'll make a YouTube video in a month once I'm sure it's gone and can show the tests. So that's HUGE. I've had this for 1.6 years sooooo, yeah. HUGE. No symptoms for 3 days. Want to do something right? Do it yourself. Don't want to get too hopeful too soon though. . 2. I lost 3 pounds after my last fast. Not food/water weight either. The weightloss happened after I finished. 3. If you want to get in on a 72 hour fast (or as long as you're comfortable with going), join my FB group "Don't Eat That". I'll also announce it here. We're doing an extended fast on Aug 26th :)

A post shared by Mikhaila Peterson (@mikhailapeterson) on Aug 9, 2019 at 11:19am PDT