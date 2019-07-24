K, 24.07.2019
MTV avaldas videoauhindade nominendid

Lady Gaga ja Bradley Cooper 24. veebruaril 2019 Oscari-galal

FOTO: Mike Blake / Reuters/Scanpix

Taas on kätte jõudnud aeg, mil muusikatelekanal MTV hakkab auhindasid kätte jagama. Videoauhindadele on nomineeritud nagu Kanye West, Travis Scott, Cardi B ja Taylor Swift. Uustulnukana on esindatud Billie Eilish, kellel on üheksa erinevat nominatsiooni.

Aasta parim video

Savage: «a lot» [ft. J. Cole]

Billie Eilish: «bad guy»

Ariana Grande: «thank u, next»

Jonas Brothers: «Sucker»

Lil Nas X: «Old Town Road (Remix)» [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]

Taylor Swift: «You Need to Calm Down»

Aasta parim artist

Cardi B

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

Aasta parim lugu

Drake: «In My Feelings»

Ariana Grande: «thank u, next»

Jonas Brothers: «Sucker»

Lady Gaga / Bradley Cooper: «Shallow»

Lil Nas X: «Old Town Road (Remix)» [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]

Taylor Swift: «You Need to Calm Down»

Aasta parim uustulnuk

Ava Max

Billie Eilish

H.E.R.

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

ROSALÍA

Aasta parim koostöövideo

Lil Nas X: «Old Town Road (Remix)» [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]

Lady Gaga / Bradley Cooper: «Shallow»

Shawn Mendes / Camila Cabello: «Señorita»

Taylor Swift: «ME!» [ft. ft. Brendon Urie]

Ed Sheeran / Justin Bieber: «I Don't Care»

BTS: «Boy With Luv» [ft. Halsey]

Aasta parim poppvideo

5 Seconds of Summer: «Easier»

Cardi B / Bruno Mars: «Please Me»

Billie Eilish: «bad guy»

Khalid: «Talk»

Ariana Grande: «thank u, next»

Jonas Brothers: «Sucker»

Taylor Swift: «You Need to Calm Down»

Aasta parim hip-hop video

2 Chainz: «Rule the World»[ft. Ariana Grande]

21 Savage: «a lot» [ft. J. Cole]

Cardi B: «Money»

DJ Khaled: «Higher» [ft. Nipsey Hussle and John Legend]

Lil Nas X: «Old Town Road (Remix)» [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]

Travis Scott: «SICKO MODE» [ft. Drake]

Aasta parim R&B video

Anderson .Paak: «Make It Better» [ft. Smokey Robinson]

Childish Gambino: «Feels Like Summer»

H.E.R.: «Could've Been» [ft. Bryson Tiller]

Alicia Keys: «Raise a Man»

Ella Mai: «Trip»

Normani: «Waves» [ft. 6LACK]

Aasta parim rokkvideo

The 1975: «Love It If We Made It»

Fall Out Boy: «Bishops Knife Trick»

Imagine Dragons: «Natural»

Lenny Kravitz: «Low»

Panic! At the Disco: «High Hopes»

twenty one pilots: «My Blood»

Auhinnad antakse kätte 26. augustil Prudentiali keskusest Newarkis, New Jerseys, vahendab Pitchfork.

