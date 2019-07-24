MTV avaldas videoauhindade nominendid

Taas on kätte jõudnud aeg, mil muusikatelekanal MTV hakkab auhindasid kätte jagama. Videoauhindadele on nomineeritud nagu Kanye West, Travis Scott, Cardi B ja Taylor Swift. Uustulnukana on esindatud Billie Eilish, kellel on üheksa erinevat nominatsiooni.
Aasta parim video
Savage: «a lot» [ft. J. Cole]
Billie Eilish: «bad guy»
Ariana Grande: «thank u, next»
Jonas Brothers: «Sucker»
Lil Nas X: «Old Town Road (Remix)» [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]
Taylor Swift: «You Need to Calm Down»
Aasta parim artist
Cardi B
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Jonas Brothers
Shawn Mendes
Aasta parim lugu
Drake: «In My Feelings»
Ariana Grande: «thank u, next»
Jonas Brothers: «Sucker»
Lady Gaga / Bradley Cooper: «Shallow»
Lil Nas X: «Old Town Road (Remix)» [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]
Taylor Swift: «You Need to Calm Down»
Aasta parim uustulnuk
Ava Max
Billie Eilish
H.E.R.
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
ROSALÍA
Aasta parim koostöövideo
Lil Nas X: «Old Town Road (Remix)» [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]
Lady Gaga / Bradley Cooper: «Shallow»
Shawn Mendes / Camila Cabello: «Señorita»
Taylor Swift: «ME!» [ft. ft. Brendon Urie]
Ed Sheeran / Justin Bieber: «I Don't Care»
BTS: «Boy With Luv» [ft. Halsey]
Aasta parim poppvideo
5 Seconds of Summer: «Easier»
Cardi B / Bruno Mars: «Please Me»
Billie Eilish: «bad guy»
Khalid: «Talk»
Ariana Grande: «thank u, next»
Jonas Brothers: «Sucker»
Taylor Swift: «You Need to Calm Down»
Aasta parim hip-hop video
2 Chainz: «Rule the World»[ft. Ariana Grande]
21 Savage: «a lot» [ft. J. Cole]
Cardi B: «Money»
DJ Khaled: «Higher» [ft. Nipsey Hussle and John Legend]
Lil Nas X: «Old Town Road (Remix)» [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]
Travis Scott: «SICKO MODE» [ft. Drake]
Aasta parim R&B video
Anderson .Paak: «Make It Better» [ft. Smokey Robinson]
Childish Gambino: «Feels Like Summer»
H.E.R.: «Could've Been» [ft. Bryson Tiller]
Alicia Keys: «Raise a Man»
Ella Mai: «Trip»
Normani: «Waves» [ft. 6LACK]
Aasta parim rokkvideo
The 1975: «Love It If We Made It»
Fall Out Boy: «Bishops Knife Trick»
Imagine Dragons: «Natural»
Lenny Kravitz: «Low»
Panic! At the Disco: «High Hopes»
twenty one pilots: «My Blood»
Auhinnad antakse kätte 26. augustil Prudentiali keskusest Newarkis, New Jerseys, vahendab Pitchfork.