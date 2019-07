Soomlanna loobus šampoonist ja peseb juba poolteist aastat juukseid ainult veega

No shampoo life 🍃 I started washing my hair with only water about a year and eight months ago, and wrote a blog post about my "no poo" experience. To put it shortly, I have no desire to go back to using shampoo. I had a phase when my hair looked greasy, but that was around the time I was in hospital & on sick leave post surgery so it wasn't a problem. Anyhow, there's been many positive changes in my hair & scalp like no more itchiness, more curls and it's growing in a slightly different colour even! I also love how easy and good for the environment no poo life is. It's all on blog so go read the post if this is something that interests you! Link to my website in bio 👸🏼 • • • • • • #nopoo #noshampoo #iirislinnea #hair #hiukset #natural #luomu #organic #yogi #mindfulness #ibdfi #ibd #colitis #jpouch #nocolonstillrollin #hyvinvointi #terveys #wellness #health #lifestyle

