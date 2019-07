Itaalia kunstnik lasi veganiks hakkamise puhul kehale tätoveerida 40 000 risti

Last weekend, at the Florence Tattoo Convention, I had this scarification: one X on my fingerprint. It is part of a new artivism project (I will show you as soon as it will be healed). And yes, it was painful, much more painful than the 40,000 Xs tattoos. But while I was in pain, it was enough for me to think about the unbelievable amount of pain that trillions of Animals are suffering due to our cruelty and to the fact that I will fight for them with my art 24/7. Please, join the Animal Liberation's struggle... Scarification by @maxartmod, original photo by Alex Van Dutch Thank you so much guys! #projectxcollectiveartivism #becomeanartivist #everysecondcounts #alfredomeschix #40000x #untilallarefree #animalliberation #stopkillingmypeople #antispeciesesistartivism #byanymediumnecessary #misothery #antispeciesism #stopanimalholocaust #veganactivist #vegantattoo #artivism #artivismo #tatuaggiovegan #2017vegan #veganartivism #someonenotsomething #bodyart #untillallarefreenooneisfree #fff #fishfeelfear #fishismurder @florencetattooconvention #worldtattooevents #florencetattooconvention #projectx #alfredomeschi

A post shared by Alfredo Meschi (@alfredomeschix) on Nov 6, 2017 at 10:38pm PST