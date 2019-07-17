Briti ema kasvatab lisaks neljale lapsele ka hiiglaslikke kunstrindu

40-aastane Amanda Love on Šotimaalt pärit sotsmeedia staar, kellel on kahe Instagrami konto peale kokku üle 600 tuhande jälgija. Naine müüb endast huvilistele ka privaatseid fotosid ja videosid, ning kasvatab ühtlasi, koos abikaasaga, nelja last.
Love rääkis 2016. aastal intervjuus Barcroft Youtube kanalile, et tahab olla ideaalne Barbie. Samas on naine ka pereema ning kasvatab koos abikaasaga nelja last.
Love tegi endale esimese iluoperatsiooni pärast esimese lapse sündi, 21-aastaselt. Praeguseks on Love lasknud mitmel korral rindu suurendada. Hetkel on tema rindades 2600 milliliitrit silikooni, kuid naise implantaadid mahutavad kuni 4 liitrit.
Väidetavalt on Love valmis oma ideaalse vormi saavutamiseks oma kunstrindu veelgi suuremaka kasvatama. Olgugi, et juba praegu, on pereema büst hiiglaslik.
«Mu ema on segan, aga ta on ühtlasti ka väga toetav,» kommenteeris Love'i vanim tütar ema iluoperatsioonidega saavutatud välimust. Teine teismeline tütar lisas, et: «Olgugi, et ta näeb võlts välja, on ta ikkagi mu ema.»
Love müüb internetis huvilistele Only Fans portaalis endast tehtud privaatseid fotosid ja videoklippe, ning küsib selle eest fännidelt 12 eurot kuus. Kui palju naisel fänne on, ei ole selge, kuid tema kontol on ligi 5000 reaktsiooni.
Olgugi, et Love püüab sotsiaalmeedias tähelepanu seksuaalsete fotode ja videoklippidega, ning teenib nende pealt ka ilmselgelt raha, on ta oma lastele lubanud, et ei osale kunagi pornofilmis, vahendab Daily Star.
«See on meie omavaheline kokkulepe. Minu lapsed on mulle kõige tähtsamad ning ma ei taha, et neid koolis minu töö pärast kiusatakse,» lisas hiljuti tagumikku suurendada lasknud Love kindlalt.
Vaata ja imesta, kui suured nelja lapse ema kunstrinnad:
Good morning guys and gals, it’s all hands on deck for me, would you like to lend me your helping hand, you know what they say, many hands make like work so cum make your hands do the talking with me 💋💋 #scottish #scottishlass #scottishlassie #salinevalley #lovelie #lovelies
Hi guys and gals, “HEY” “HEY” I’m over here, can’t you see me, I’m just behind my “Scottish Highlands” or my “Silicon Valley” which ever you like to call them, I prefer “Silicon Valley” it’s got a nice ring to it, don’t you think lol. Yesterday I posted an elevation pic (front and side view) of my Silicon Valley where it showed you the depth and projection as well as there pinnacle peak. Today I’m posting a plan pic (top view) which shows fullness and curvature as well as there rounded sphericity. Well that’s my architectural mountaineering geometry class over with, homework for today is, “Thoughts on the subject” 😜😜💋💋 #barbie #bimbo #bimbobarbie #bimbofication #doll #livingdoll #dollification #underwear #underwearmodel #underwearfetish #glamour #glamourmodel #babydoll #babe #dream #strapgap #big #model #babes #babesofinstagram #modelsearch #modellife
The hottest day of the year so far in Scotland, we only usually get one day of summer here so I guess this is it, might as well enjoy it while I can, it’s all down hill from here on in lol, so I thought I’d cool my Scottish Glen and Highlands down a bit and take in this fantastic view 💋💋
I’ve always wondered about all this talk about underboob, is this what is meant 😜😜💋💋 #dollification #pink #bigbra #bra #underwearselfie #underwearmodel #underwearfetish #glamour #glamourshots #glamourmodel #glamourphotography #morning #boobsofinstagram#strapgap#instagram#tuesday#pink#scottish#lovelies#pink#competition#ccpedits#plasticsurgery#scotland#brusselsbelgium
6 pictures guys and gals of my first ever outfit I wore when I had my 1600cc expanders, I fill it out a bit more now don’t you think ☺️. So slide away and let me know what picture you think is the best, enjoy the rest of your weekend and remember IYCBGBVVN 💋💋 Remember check out my Onlyfans for some really naughty content💋💋