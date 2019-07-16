Pildid: vaata, kui kauniks neiuks on sirgunud varalahkunud Paul Walkeri tütar!

Varalahkunud Paul Walkeri tütar Meadow naasis pärast kuu pikkust pausi tagasi sotsiaalmeediasse ning läkitas sedapuhku Instagrami imeilusaid kaadreid.
Meadow Rain Walker (20), kel on Instagramis 1,5 miljonit fänni, on pärast isa surma postitanud Instagrami vaid mõned pildid ning teinud mitmeid sotsiaalmeedia pause.
Siiski on fännid iga kord, kui ta uusi pilte postitab, rabatud tema ilust ja sarnasusest varalahkunud isaga. «Sul on su isa silmad. Ta elab läbi sinu edasi,» kirjutas üks fännidest.
«Imeilus, su isa oleks sinu üle uhke!» lisas veel teinegi fänn.
Vaata ka pilte:
Meadow kaotas oma isa kuus aastat tagasi, mil ta oli 14-aastane.
Walker hukkus autoõnnetuses, kui Porsche Carrera GT roolis olnud endine võidusõitja Roger Rodas kaotas auto üle kontrolli, vahendab Vikipeedia.
Pärast isa surma on ta sotsiaalmeediasse lisanud ka mõned pildid oma lapsepõlvest:
Reflecting on my father, I found myself reflecting on his passions. His passion for the ocean, his passion for rescuing animals, his passion for helping people and his passion for spontaneous goodwill. I wanted to start this foundation because I want to share that piece of him with the world. I want to share that part of him with others. I am tremendously proud to be launching The #PaulWalkerFoundation (@paulwalkerfdn) on his birthday. I can't think of a better way to celebrate my father. #DoGood
Feeling so honored to combine two of my dad’s legacies into one incredible experience. Today marks your LAST chance to support The Paul Walker Foundation for a chance to go to the set of #F8, hang out with the cast, AND check out some of the most incredible cars in the world. Enter through the link in my bio or visit omaze.com/fast for your last chance to win! Don’t miss out, it’s going to be a great time.
In honor of my dad's birthday today, we're challenging you to DO GOOD! Share a video or photo of your random act of kindness and nominate 4 people to join the challenge! Be sure to tag the foundation as well as hashtag #PWFdogoodchallenge, so we can check out all of your posts! I nominate @marisamiller @vindiesel @meghanrochey & @lilchaseyk