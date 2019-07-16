T, 16.07.2019
Pildid: vaata, kui kauniks neiuks on sirgunud varalahkunud Paul Walkeri tütar!

Varalahkunud filmistaar Paul Walker.

FOTO: Scanpix/ STELLA PICTURES

Varalahkunud Paul Walkeri tütar Meadow naasis pärast kuu pikkust pausi tagasi sotsiaalmeediasse ning läkitas sedapuhku Instagrami imeilusaid kaadreid.

Meadow Rain Walker (20), kel on Instagramis 1,5 miljonit fänni, on pärast isa surma postitanud Instagrami vaid mõned pildid ning teinud mitmeid sotsiaalmeedia pause.

Siiski on fännid iga kord, kui ta uusi pilte postitab, rabatud tema ilust ja sarnasusest varalahkunud isaga. «Sul on su isa silmad. Ta elab läbi sinu edasi,» kirjutas üks fännidest.

«Imeilus, su isa oleks sinu üle uhke!» lisas veel teinegi fänn.

Meadow kaotas oma isa kuus aastat tagasi, mil ta oli 14-aastane. 

Walker hukkus autoõnnetuses, kui Porsche Carrera GT roolis olnud endine võidusõitja Roger Rodas kaotas auto üle kontrolli, vahendab Vikipeedia

Pärast isa surma on ta sotsiaalmeediasse lisanud ka mõned pildid oma lapsepõlvest:

