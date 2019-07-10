K, 10.07.2019
Suri filmis «Mehed mustas» mänginud näitleja

Hollywoodi näitleja Rip Torn suri 88-aastaselt.

FOTO: Scanpix/ REUTERS

USA näitleja Rip Torn suri 88-aastaselt, vahendab väljaanne Complex.

Torn tegi kaasa mitmetes telesarjades ja filmides, nagu näiteks «The Larry Sanders Show», «DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story» ja «30 Rock». 

Rohkelt tuntust kogus ta tänu filmile «Mehed mustas», kus kehastas agent Zedi.

Emmyga pärjatud näiteja suri oma Connecticuti kodus ümbritsetuna perekonnast. Tornil on kuus last ning ta oli abielus kolmel korral.

Mitmed staarid, nagu näiteks Will Smith, Alec Baldwin, Tom Green ja Adam McKay on näitlejale austust avaldanud sotsiaalmeedias:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

R.I.P. Rip

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on

