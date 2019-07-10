Suri filmis «Mehed mustas» mänginud näitleja

USA näitleja Rip Torn suri 88-aastaselt, vahendab väljaanne Complex.
Torn tegi kaasa mitmetes telesarjades ja filmides, nagu näiteks «The Larry Sanders Show», «DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story» ja «30 Rock».
Rohkelt tuntust kogus ta tänu filmile «Mehed mustas», kus kehastas agent Zedi.
Emmyga pärjatud näiteja suri oma Connecticuti kodus ümbritsetuna perekonnast. Tornil on kuus last ning ta oli abielus kolmel korral.
Mitmed staarid, nagu näiteks Will Smith, Alec Baldwin, Tom Green ja Adam McKay on näitlejale austust avaldanud sotsiaalmeedias:
Just heard the sad news that the great Rip Torn has passed away. Rip was a class act. He was an incredible actor. One of the greats. A true legend. I am proud to have worked with him and to have known him. Rest in peace Rip.— Tom Green (@tomgreenlive) 10 July 2019
Torn’s gravestone should read “He once attacked Norman Mailer with a Hammer.” Cause he did. https://t.co/vpLUshsIGD— Adam McKay (@GhostPanther) 10 July 2019