Pildid: lauljanna Celine Dion on piitspeenikeseks jäänud!

F.O.M.O. ⁣⁣ It means Fear of Missing Out, or does it? 🧐 - Team Celine .⁣⁣ F.O.M.O⁣⁣. Ça signifie Fear of Missing Out, ou pas…. 🧐 - Team Céline⁣⁣ .⁣⁣ 📸 : @dee_termined_girl

A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion) on Jun 7, 2019 at 3:59pm PDT