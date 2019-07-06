L, 6.07.2019
«Ei tea, kas see on viimane video, mis teen. Kõigile siis head aega ja eks siis taevas näeme... või põrgus.» Kariibidel kadunud Eesti purjetaja Andreas Sipsakas

Kisub kuumaks! Pluss-suuruses modell püüab pilke lopsakate kurvide ja kumerustega

La'Tecia Thomas

FOTO: Kuvatõmmis Youtube'i videost

Austraalia kurvikas modell La'Tecia Thomas on Instagramis kogunud juba üle miljoni fänni. Selle aasta mais kõndis Thomas esimese pluss-suuruses modellina ka Austraalia moenädala laval. Pluss-suuruses Thomast jälgib sotsiaalmeedis ka supermodell Tyra Banks.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

You are enough as you are 🌻

A post shared by La'Tecia Thomas (@lateciat) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Give yourself a compliment today 💛🌻 @maryhollandlingerie

A post shared by La'Tecia Thomas (@lateciat) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

more like me and less like everybody else 🗣 @fashionnovacurve

A post shared by La'Tecia Thomas (@lateciat) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Don’t be afraid to rock an itty bitty bikini sis ✨ 📸 @rockybatchelor

A post shared by La'Tecia Thomas (@lateciat) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

You’re no angel either... wearing @fashionnovacurve 🦋

A post shared by La'Tecia Thomas (@lateciat) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I cried each day, for a couple of days leading up to this moment. Why? Because this was Less about me and more about US, meaning the average sized woman (size 14-16) in AUSTRALIA. . To be the first fullest woman to walk an Australian fashion show has me on cloud 9 and I have @aquabluaustralia to thank! . There were several designers showing this week at #MBFW that went up to a size 16 and only @kristianchase_ included size diversity. We need the rest of the Australian fashion industry take some notes. . Whether the fashion industry wants to accept/ admit it, we are NOT invisible and fashion is for EVERYbody. Thankyou to @aquabluaustralia @kristianchase___ and your entire team who made this show happen, you’re all Incredible and are paving the way for a inclusive and diverse future in the fashion industry! 💛🌻

A post shared by La'Tecia Thomas (@lateciat) on

Viimased uudised

Viimased uudised

Praegu oluline

Populaarne

Tagasi üles