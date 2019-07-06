Kisub kuumaks! Pluss-suuruses modell püüab pilke lopsakate kurvide ja kumerustega

Austraalia kurvikas modell La'Tecia Thomas on Instagramis kogunud juba üle miljoni fänni. Selle aasta mais kõndis Thomas esimese pluss-suuruses modellina ka Austraalia moenädala laval. Pluss-suuruses Thomast jälgib sotsiaalmeedis ka supermodell Tyra Banks.
I cried each day, for a couple of days leading up to this moment. Why? Because this was Less about me and more about US, meaning the average sized woman (size 14-16) in AUSTRALIA. . To be the first fullest woman to walk an Australian fashion show has me on cloud 9 and I have @aquabluaustralia to thank! . There were several designers showing this week at #MBFW that went up to a size 16 and only @kristianchase_ included size diversity. We need the rest of the Australian fashion industry take some notes. . Whether the fashion industry wants to accept/ admit it, we are NOT invisible and fashion is for EVERYbody. Thankyou to @aquabluaustralia @kristianchase___ and your entire team who made this show happen, you’re all Incredible and are paving the way for a inclusive and diverse future in the fashion industry! 💛🌻