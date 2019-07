Madli Vilsar jagas meigita fotot: see pilt inimestele ei meeldi

View this post on Instagram

Raw, unedited, make-up free reality after long day at work. Eyes are exhausted from staring at the computer screen and body exhausted of delivering everyone else’s needs and fixing problems. Life. People in Instagram will not like it. It is not that glamorous fa fa picture, not the fancy lifestyle picture with some expensive clothes to envy and drool over. Its the reality we all face in one point or the other. We all love Instagram life, the illusion,but are we ready to accept the reality? #selfcare #realitycheck #goodskinday #lightingonfleek