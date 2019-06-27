Pildid: ülipopulaarne alasti joogatüdruk oli Instagramile liig, mis liig

My ART account was DEACTIVATED today by @instagram! I'm a bit shocked, how they just decided to remove it. All the photos on @nudeyogagirl_art were placed inside a frame on the wall. I feel that they act like I'm just an object with no mind. ❤️ There is an opportunity to appeal the decision (see my IG story). How kind. 😉 Can I instead appeal your rules that judge and punish women for being themselves? For being comfortable in their own skin? Can I appeal the inequality between women and men on this platform? @instagram ❤️ I've been asked how can people join the #NUEDisnormal movement if they don't feel comfortable taking and posting a nued photo. Someone suggested to make a photo available... 2nd photo. You have the permission to also use the 1st photo if you wish and it's up to you if you want to tag/mention me or not. #NUEDisnormal is not about one person. ❤️ Ps. You can take a screenshot or I can send you the photo(s) directly. Just DM me.

