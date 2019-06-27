Pildid: ülipopulaarne alasti joogatüdruk oli Instagramile liig, mis liig

Ülipopulaarse alasti joogatüdruku fotod sattusid Instagrami karmide reeglite hammasrataste vahele ja need eemaldati.
Anonüümne alastijoogataja teatas piltide eemaldamisest leheküljelt nudeyogagirl_art Instagrami ühel teisel leheküljel.
My ART account was DEACTIVATED today by @instagram! I'm a bit shocked, how they just decided to remove it. All the photos on @nudeyogagirl_art were placed inside a frame on the wall. I feel that they act like I'm just an object with no mind. ❤️ There is an opportunity to appeal the decision (see my IG story). How kind. 😉 Can I instead appeal your rules that judge and punish women for being themselves? For being comfortable in their own skin? Can I appeal the inequality between women and men on this platform? @instagram ❤️ I've been asked how can people join the #NUEDisnormal movement if they don't feel comfortable taking and posting a nued photo. Someone suggested to make a photo available... 2nd photo. You have the permission to also use the 1st photo if you wish and it's up to you if you want to tag/mention me or not. #NUEDisnormal is not about one person. ❤️ Ps. You can take a screenshot or I can send you the photo(s) directly. Just DM me.
«Minu kunstiliselt ilusad fotod sattusid tsensuuri ohvriks. Ma ei saa nende reeglitest aru, nad lihtsalt võivad pildid maha võtta. Mulle tundub, et olen nende jaoks elutu objekt, kellel ei ole oma mõtteid, seisukohti ja tundeid,» teatas naine.
Ta jätkas irooniliselt, et Instagram lubab tal piltide eemaldamise otsuse kohta kaebuse esitada.
I have a butt. You have a butt. Are butts something bad? Vulgar? Porn? Violent? Harmful? I love butts. We all have one, they are part of the human body and essential to move it. ❤️ I received a message today that yet another #NUEDisnormal photo was removed (all intimate parts hidden). She sent me a screenshot of the notification. "We remove close ups of fully-nude buttocks..." it mentioned. ❤️ Ps. Check my IG stories too!
«Kui kena neist. Kas ma saan kaevata selle üle, kuidas Instagramis naisi koheldakse ja karistatakse selle eest, et nad julgevad olla need, kes nad on? Ka selle eest, et nad tunnevad end oma kehas hästi. Tahan esitada kaebuse, et naisi ja mehi koheldakse sotsiaalmeedias erinevalt. Mehed on eelistatumas seisundis ja nende alasti pilte tavaliselt ei eemaldata,» lisas naine.
Joogatüdruk postitas uue alastipildi, mille juures ta arutleb alastuse ja sellega seotud tabude üle.
«Minul on pepu, sinul on pepu. Kõikidel inimestel on pepu. Miks peaks peput häbenema? Kas see on vulgaarne? Pornolik? Vägivaldne? Kahjustav? Mulle meeldivad istmikud, see on osa inimkehast,» jätkas alastijoogataja.
Instagrami reeglite kohaselt ei tohi postitada pilte, millel on paljad tuharad, rinnad või suguelundid.
Alasti joogatüdrukul on Instagramis 900 000 jälgijat ja mingil viisil on see joogataja suutnud jääda anonüümseks.