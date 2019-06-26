K, 26.06.2019
Merilin Taimre padjanägu on tuttav nii paljudele

Merilin Taimre

FOTO: MADIS SINIVEE / EESTI MEEDIA/SCANPIX

Blogija Merilin Taimre hommikune padjanägu on meigivaba ja tusane nagu paljude teiste eestimaalaste oma. Nägu, mis lausa kisendab «tahan natuke veel magada», on tuttav nii paljudele.

Paksu teki all põõnava Merilini nägu on ühte aegu tusane ning väsinud. Ta kasutab seda pilti, et tutvustada oma viimast blogipostitust, mis räägib rasestumisvastastest vahenditest.

