Galerii: Sting esines fännidest pungil Saku Suurhallis ja andis vägeva kontserdi!

Saku Suurhalli lavale astus 12. juunil maailmakuulus rokistaar Sting. Uue tuuri «My Songs» kavas olid tuntud lood nii ansambli The Police kui ka Stingi soolokarjääri repertuaarist. Saku Suurhall oli fännidest pungil!
Rokistaari soojendusesineja oli Briti laulja Chinchilla.
Rajul ja meeldejääval kontserdil kõlasid sellised hitid nagu «Englishman In New York», «Fields Of Gold», «Shape Of My Heart», «Whenever I Say Your Name», «Every Breath You Take», «Fragile», «If You Love Somebody Set Them Free», «We'll Be Together», «Roxanne», «If I Ever Lose My Faith In You», «Never Coming Home», «Desert Rose» ja «Message In A Bottle».