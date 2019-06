Tšornobõli turistid heidavad lausa riided seljast

So it seemed like a great idea to visit a radioactive exclusion zone when on holiday... 🤷‍♀️ My Geiger counter thankfully worked and assured me I was relatively safe (watching the Chernobyl mini-series since has got be questioning that..!) Here are some photos of Pripyat, a busy, purpose-built town closest to the reactor. It is now a completely deserted place. It's incredible to see how nature has taken over and is thriving... without humans.

