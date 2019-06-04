Tõeline ime! Pornostaar loobus edukast karjäärist just selle ajaloolise tegelase pärast

In 2009, I was paid to dress up as Satan for a movie. I laugh at this now, because the devil thought he had me. He thought he had the victory. I wonder if he ever foresaw his defeat. In this photo I was strung out on morphine and actually had a seizure on set that day. I was rushed to the E.R. to be treated then went straight back to set to finish working. I was exhausted. It looked like Satan had the victory, but looks can be deceiving; because what he didn’t know was that Christ was patiently awaiting my return. God was building my testimony and He knew He would one day use it for His glory. What’s going wrong in your life? Because in 2009 I had A Lot going wrong in my life. But in 2013 God worked it all together for good and He will do the same for you! Don’t let your circumstances defeat you. Don’t stay stuck in life just because you tell yourself you’ll never find better nor deserve better, because those are lies. You deserve God’s very best for your life and if you surrender it to Him, He will produce something so great in you that you will inspire the lives of everyone around you. So stay encouraged because God is doing something so beautiful and so powerful through your brokenness. It might look like you’ve been defeated, but God is not done with you yet! The best is yet to come for you! #testimony

A post shared by Brittni De La Mora (@brittnidelamora) on Aug 13, 2018 at 7:47pm PDT