Kuulsused protestivad eelnõu vastu, mille kohaselt ei tohi ka pärast vägistamist aborti teha

Sellel nädalal võttis Alabama osariik vastu äärmiselt karmi abordiseaduse, mille kohaselt selle protseduuri läbi teinud naine võib 99-aastaks vangi minna. See aga ei meeldi kuidagi Ameerika avaliku elu tegelastele, kes on selle vastu protestima hakanud.
Naise keha ja tuleviku üle otsustav eelnõu ei meeldi kuulsustele nagu Rihanna ja Mia Farrow, kes postitasid sotsiaalmeediasse kõikide senatiliikmete pildid, kes eelnõu poolt hääletasid.
Eelnõu kohaselt, mis näeb ette aborti ükskõik, mis raseduse järgus, saavad kõik naised maksimaalselt 99-aastase ehk eluaegse vanglakaristuse. Sarnane karistus ootab ka ees arste, kes protseduuri läbi viivad.
Ainus erand kehtib kordadele, mil abordi tegemine võib päästa naise elu, kirjutas Fox News. See tähendab, et ka verepilastuse ja vägistamise järel ei tohi naine aborti teha.
Seaduse vastu on üles astunud ka sarjast «Cougar Town» üles astunud Busy Phillips, kes 15-aastaselt oli sunnitud ise aborti tegema.
Vastumeelsust väljendasid ka lauljad Lady Gaga ja Barbra Streisand, näitleja Jameela Jamil, laulja John Legend, näitleja Chris Evans ja paljud-paljud teised.
RIHANNA
JAMEELA JAMIL
I DON’T GIVE A FLYING FUCK WHAT YOU THINK OF MY DECISION. MY BODY. MY CHOICE. This anti-abortion law in Georgia is so upsetting, inhumane, and blatantly demonstrative of a hatred of women, a disregard for our rights, bodies, mental health, and essentially a punishment for rape victims, forcing to carry the baby of their rapist. I’m so stunned that our world is not only behind, it’s moving backwards. This hurts my heart in so many different ways, and in particular as a rape victim. I can’t imagine having fallen pregnant and being FORCED BY LAW to carry his baby to term, and see someone who looked like him every day, otherwise I can get the death penalty?! How do we help the women of Georgia? And Northern Ireland where this nightmare is ongoing.
PATTON OSWALT
Yes, the news out of Alabama tonight is HORRIFYING. Rapists are facing less jail time than a doctor who performs an abortion on a rape victim. See below for where you can donate to help fight and hopefully reverse this sheer evil. https://t.co/wxjC2VVUcv— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 15, 2019
MICHAEL MOORE
Talibama— Michael Moore (@MMFlint) May 15, 2019
JOHN CUSACK
This only ends with impeachment - and people in the streets— John Cusack (@johncusack) May 15, 2019
RT @AshleyBC137: 😳😨 https://t.co/Vp3avCA12n
ALYSSA MILANO
There have been nearly 30 bans on abortion introduced, passed, or signed into law in statehouses around the country this year alone.— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 15, 2019
This is Trump’s anti-choice agenda and part of the GOP’s war on women.
LIL-MANUEL MIRANDA
You’re right to be horrified. Your life and your body are your own. Now we find ways to help those most impacted. Let’s go. https://t.co/rPS6eiQV1E— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 15, 2019
MIA FARROW
Every single State senator who voted to restrict reproductive rights for women, was a man. pic.twitter.com/ImAwZfFN4Z— Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) May 15, 2019
KERRY WASHINGTON
This is awful. Outrageous. Unconstitutional. https://t.co/CkDZ25urC2— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) May 15, 2019
CHRIS EVANS
This is absolutely unbelievable. If you’re not worried about roe v wade, you’re not paying attention. This is why voting matters!! https://t.co/gZ5lrj7tQ1— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 15, 2019
SARAH SILVERMAN
Good grief. Women should have the same autonomy over our bodies that men do. If we don’t have autonomy we don’t have equal rights.— Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) May 15, 2019
This is devolution https://t.co/GSPe5O4pLK
MICHELLE WOLF
Do what the Alabama government refuses to do: help women by donating to the https://t.co/VxouPOI5gt. Donating is as easy as flicking an embryo out of a uterus should be.— Michelle Wolf (@michelleisawolf) May 15, 2019
BUSY PHILLIPS
1 in 4 women have had an abortion. Many people think they don't know someone who has, but #youknowme. So let's do this: if you are also the 1 in 4, let's share it and start to end the shame. Use #youknowme and share your truth.— Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) May 15, 2019
LADY GAGA
#AlabamaAbortionBan #Alabama #AlabamaSenate #NoUterusNoOpinion #PlannedParenthood #ProChoice I love you Alabama prayers to all women and young girls here are my thoughts: pic.twitter.com/LqmVyV8qsA— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) May 15, 2019
BARBRA STREISAND
The retrograde Alabama criminalizes abortion even in the case of rape and incest. Voted for overwhelmingly by GOP men. Handmaid’s Tale from the GOP. https://t.co/EgCsvgiPVy— Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) May 15, 2019
BILLY EICHNER
The news about Alabama tonight is horrifying. See below for a good local place to donate to fight this. My God what a nightmare. Ladies (and men) we are with you in this fight for rationality and compassion and autonomy over sheer insanity. https://t.co/J4wG00BeME— billy eichner (@billyeichner) May 15, 2019
MICHAEL RAPAPORT
SHAME ON ANYONE INVOLVED IN THIS.#Alabama pic.twitter.com/7G67TfS2HB— MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) May 15, 2019
JANE LYNCH
THE GOAL IS TO CONTROL WOMEN. https://t.co/EZ4G6zbxUw— Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) May 15, 2019
JOHN LEGEND
These statehouses are waging all-out war on women and their right to control their reproductive decisions. This is awful. https://t.co/noOY2pEsqX— John Legend (@johnlegend) May 15, 2019
CHELSEA HANDLER
Of those 25 men who voted to ban abortion in Alabama, I’d like to know how many of them have ever been pregnant. Or have gotten pregnant as a result of rape. I’d like to know how many of those men know exactly what it is like to be a woman. The answer is zero.— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) May 16, 2019
EMILY RATAJOWSKI
This week, 25 old white men voted to ban abortion in Alabama even in cases of incest and rape. These men in power are imposing their wills onto the bodies of women in order to uphold the patriarchy and perpetuate the industrial prison complex by preventing women of low economic opportunity the right to choose to not reproduce. The states trying to ban abortion are the states that have the highest proportions of black women living there. This is about class and race and is a direct attack on the fundamental human rights women in the US deserve and are protected by under Roe vs. Wade. Our bodies, our choice.