«Beebilõust on ka ikka alles, mask nihkub korra eest.» Andrus Elbing avaldas uue plaadi kodanikunime alt

Kuulsused protestivad eelnõu vastu, mille kohaselt ei tohi ka pärast vägistamist aborti teha

Sellel nädalal võttis Alabama osariik vastu äärmiselt karmi abordiseaduse, mille kohaselt selle protseduuri läbi teinud naine võib 99-aastaks vangi minna. See aga ei meeldi kuidagi Ameerika avaliku elu tegelastele, kes on selle vastu protestima hakanud.

Naise keha ja tuleviku üle otsustav eelnõu ei meeldi kuulsustele nagu Rihanna ja Mia Farrow, kes postitasid sotsiaalmeediasse kõikide senatiliikmete pildid, kes eelnõu poolt hääletasid. 

Eelnõu kohaselt, mis näeb ette aborti ükskõik, mis raseduse järgus, saavad kõik naised maksimaalselt 99-aastase ehk eluaegse vanglakaristuse. Sarnane karistus ootab ka ees arste, kes protseduuri läbi viivad.

Ainus erand kehtib kordadele, mil abordi tegemine võib päästa naise elu, kirjutas Fox News.​ See tähendab, et ka verepilastuse ja vägistamise järel ei tohi naine aborti teha.

Seaduse vastu on üles astunud ka sarjast «Cougar Town» üles astunud Busy Phillips, kes 15-aastaselt oli sunnitud ise aborti tegema.

Vastumeelsust väljendasid ka lauljad Lady Gaga ja Barbra Streisand, näitleja Jameela Jamil, laulja John Legend, näitleja Chris Evans ja paljud-paljud teised.

I DON’T GIVE A FLYING FUCK WHAT YOU THINK OF MY DECISION. MY BODY. MY CHOICE. This anti-abortion law in Georgia is so upsetting, inhumane, and blatantly demonstrative of a hatred of women, a disregard for our rights, bodies, mental health, and essentially a punishment for rape victims, forcing to carry the baby of their rapist. I’m so stunned that our world is not only behind, it’s moving backwards. This hurts my heart in so many different ways, and in particular as a rape victim. I can’t imagine having fallen pregnant and being FORCED BY LAW to carry his baby to term, and see someone who looked like him every day, otherwise I can get the death penalty?! How do we help the women of Georgia? And Northern Ireland where this nightmare is ongoing.

A post shared by Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamilofficial) on

