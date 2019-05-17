R, 17.05.2019
39-aastane Playboy modell leiti oma kodust teadvusetuna

Ashley Massaro

FOTO: instagram.com

Playboy modell ja showmaadleja Ashley Massaro (39) leiti teadvuseta oma New Yorgis asuvast kodust. Kiirabi toimetas naise haiglasse, kus konstanteeriti ta surm. 

Modelli surmapõhjus ei ole teada, kuid politsei kinnitusel puudub seos kuriteoga.  

Alles hiljaaegu jagas naine oma fännidega paljutähenduslikku õpetust: «Need, kes surid eile, neil pole plaane tänaseks hommikuks. Ja need, kes surid täna hommikul, neil pole plaane täna õhtuks. Ära võta elu iseenesest mõistetavana. Silmapilkselt võib kõik muutuda. Seega andesta tihti ja armasta kogu südamest. Sul ei pruugi enam kunagi olla selleks võimalust.» 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My last impactful worlds-be kind to one another-and try your best to stay another day.

A post shared by Ashley Massaro (@ashleymassaro) on

