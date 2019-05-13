Galerii: Briti teleauhindade tseremoonial jagati parimatele auhindu

Kõige enam teleauhindu teenis sari «Killing Eve», parimaks naisnäitlejaks valiti samast sarjast Jodie Comer, meesnäitlejaks aga Benedict Cumberbatch rolli eest sarjas «Patrick Melrose».

Draamasari

«Bodyguard» (BBC One)

«Killing Eve» (BBC America/BBC Three)

«Save Me» (Sky Atlantic)

«Informer» (BBC One)

Lühisari

«A Very English Scandal» (BBC One)

«Kiri» (Channel 4)

«Mrs Wilson» (BBC One)

«Patrick Melrose» (Showtime/Sky Atlantic)

Parim naispeaosatäitja

Jodie Comer – «Killing Eve» (BBC America/BBC Three)

Sandra Oh – «Killing Eve» (BBC America/BBC Three)

Keeley Hawes – «Bodyguard» (BBC One)

Ruth Wilson – «Mrs Wilson» (BBC One)

Parim meespeaosatäitja

Hugh Grant – «A Very English Scandal» (BBC One)

Chance Perdomo – «Killed By My Debt» (BBC Three)

Lucian Msamati – «Kiri» (Channel 4)

Benedict Cumberbatch – «Patrick Melrose» (Showtime/Sky Atlantic)

Parim meeskõrvalosa

Alex Jennings – «Unforgotten» (ITV)

Ben Whishaw – «A Very English Scandal» (BBC One)

Kim Bodnia – «Killing Eve» (BBC One)

Stephen Graham – «Save Me» (Sky Atlantic)

Parim naiskõrvalosa

Billie Piper – «Collateral» (BBC Two)

Fiona Shaw – «Killing Eve» (BBC One)

Keeley Hawes – «Mrs Wilson» (BBC One)

Monica Dolan – «A Very English Scandal» (BBC One)

Parim naisnäitleja komöödias

Daisy May Cooper – «This Country» (BBC Three)

Jessica Hynes – «There She Goes» (BBC Four)

Julia Davis – «Sally4Ever» (Sky Atlantic/HBO)

Lesley Manville – «Mum» (BBC Two)

Parim meesnäitleja komöödias

Alex MacQueen – «Sally4Ever» (Sky Atlantic/HBO)

Jamie Demetriou – «Stath Lets Flats» (Channel 4)

Peter Mullan – «Mum» (BBC Two)

Steve Pemberton – «Inside No 9» (BBC Two)

Parim meelelahutussaade

«Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway» (ITV)

«Britain's Got Talent» (ITV)

«Michael McIntyre's Big Show» (BBC One)

«Strictly Come Dancing» (BBC One)

Parim komöödiasari

«Derry Girls» (Channel 4)

«Mum» (BBC Two)

«Sally4Ever» (Sky Atlantic/HBO)

«Stath Lets Flats» (Channel 4)

Parim dokumentaalsari

«24 Hours in A&E» (Channel 4)

«Life and Death Row: The Mass Execution» (BBC Three)

«Louis Theroux's Altered States» (BBC Two)

«Prison» (Channel 4)

Parim otseülekanne

Open Heart Surgery: Live (Channel 5)

Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance (BBC One)

The Royal Wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (BBC One)

Stand Up to Cancer (Channel 4)

Parim dokumentaalfilm

«Driven: The Billy Monger Story» (BBC Three)

«Gun No 6» (BBC Two)

«My Dad, the Peace Deal and Me» (BBC One)

«School for Stammers» (ITV)

Parim draamafilm

«Bandersnatch – Black Mirror» (Netflix)

«Care» (BBC One)

«Killed By My Debt» (BBC Three)

«Through the Gates – On the Edge» (Channel 4)

Virgin Media eriauhind

«Bodyguard» – the assassination of Julia Montague (BBC)

«Coronation Street» – Gail's monologue on the suicide of Aidan Connor (ITV)

«Doctor Who» – The Doctor meets Rosa Parks (BBC)

«Killing Eve» – Eve stabs Villanelle (BBC)

«Peter Kay's Car Share» – finaal (BBC)