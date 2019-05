Tuntud toidublogija tervist parandav menüü sisaldab ohtralt liha ja ka alkoholi

View this post on Instagram

Adjusted my meals somewhat. Here's what I do: Maybe a few bites in the morning when I feed Scarlett. Literally a few bites of steak. Very marbled ribeye. Hardly anything but it's hard to say no to steak if it's there. Sometimes I skip it if I ate a lot the night before. 1-2pm - 1/2 steak, usually a leftover. I add fat. My calories are at least 80 percent from fat. This took months to get to. 5:30pm - less than 1 pound steak at dinner. If I skip the meal at 1pm I'll eat about a pound and a half at dinner. I add fat to that too unless I'm eating out. Also about 1.5 pounds of liver a week when I feel like it. Salt. Bourbon or vodka if I want to party. (Mixed with sparkling water). Sparkling water (less than a L a day - I'm just not that thirsty, you don't need as much if you're not eating carbs). I air fry the steak and fat most of the time (Phillips air fryer), and fry liver in cast iron. **added fat - your local butcher will have beef trimmings (stuff they usually trim off the meat. It's super cheap, about 2$ a pound. That's the added fat - or tallow which you can save if you cook ribs or buy online.) No other ingredients, ever. No pepper, no supplements, no coffee. Nada. I LOVE it all. #meatheals