Video: Elvis pani «Troonide mängu» staari Sophie Turneri ja ta kallima paari

“ET confirmed the union with a copy of the couple's marriage license, which they obtained earlier in the day” As promised i would post their wedding photos which came a lot sooner than i had thought. Ring pops, Vegas, fake Elvis and a livestream from @diplo with the dog filter is definitely not what i had imagined haha. Nevertheless i’m so happy for the two of them @joejonas @sophiet 🥰

A post shared by Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner ♡ (@jophieupdates) on May 1, 2019 at 10:22pm PDT