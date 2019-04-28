Pilve tagant paistab päike? Britney Spears registreeris end psühhiaatriakliinikust välja ja naudib kodumõnusid

Peale pikka kuud ravi teatab E! News, et lauljanna Britney Spears on psühhiaatriakliinikust end välja registreerinud ning läheb kodumõnusid nautima.
Kuigi poppikoon Britney Spears enam ravil ei viibi, siis tema arstid töötavad siiani tema medikamentide-kokteili kallal, et veenduda laulja heaolus.
Viimane tablettide segu muutus naise jaoks ebaefektiivseks ning Spears lõpetas üldse ravimite tarvitamise. See aga viis naise otsuseni professionaalset abi otsida, et tulla toime isa terviseprobleemidest tuleneva mentaalse stressiga.
Olgugi, et Spears läks psühhiaatriakliinikusse vabatahtlikult, siis mõned fännid kahtlustavad, et teda hoiti seal vastu tema tahtmist ning algatasid kampaania #VabastageBritney.
Mõned päevad tagasi jagas Britney Instagramis kontrolli alt väljunud kõlakate kohta seletsi. Ta kinnitas, et temaga on kõik hästi ning palus sellel raskel ajal privaatsust.
I wanted to say hi, because things that are being said have just gotten out of control!!! Wow!!! There’s rumors, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said. I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me. Don’t believe everything you read and hear. These fake emails everywhere were crafted by Sam Lutfi years ago... I did not write them. He was pretending to be me and communicating with my team with a fake email address. My situation is unique, but I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment 🌸🌸🌸 You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want! Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you ❤️❤️❤️