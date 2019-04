Video: mees, kelle pilt on rohkem kui 600 romantikaromaani kaanel

“Look at me like you are really mad at me. Show me your good side.” Jason Aaron Baca is good-looking. But when Jason slips on a pair of dark aviator glasses, he looks remarkably like Tom Cruise in “Top Gun.” His assignment one day in January: Become a military helicopter pilot saved in a crash by a female rescuer with whom he once had a torrid affair. Reunited, their passions have flared. Jason is a cover model for romance novels — a modern-day Fabio. By his account, the 42-year-old has been on nearly 500 book covers. In an industry which had annual sales totaling $1.08 billion in 2013, a cover image can be pivotal. Beefcake sells. While few models make enough to eke out a living, Jason maintains he doesn’t do it for the money. Instead, modeling gives him a taste of fame in an otherwise low-key life. “Nobody else knows this secret life,” said Jason, who also works as a customer-service clerk. “They just think I’m Jason.” @laurakmorton photographed Jason Aaron Baca posing for a romance novel cover in the photographer Portia Shao's studio in Santa Cruz. #📸😎

A post shared by The New York Times (@nytimes) on Mar 31, 2016 at 3:18pm PDT