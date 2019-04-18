N, 18.04.2019
«Inimesed võivad oma silmaga veenduda, et õhtuks jõuan ma alati Jõhvi ja ööbin meie kodus.» Siret Kotka-Repisnki kummutab kuuldusi lahkuminekust

Pildid: särisevalt kuumad ja seksikad naispolitseinikud, kes lausa kutsuvad pättuseid tegema

Leslie Ann

FOTO: Kuvatõmmis Instagramist

Politseinike töö on korda tagada ja garanteerida, et inimesed täidavad seaduseid. Aga see ei tähenda, et töötegijad peavad olema karmid tegijad ja hirmuäratava välimusega tegelased. Nad võivad olla ka kuumad ja pilkupüüdvad kaunitarid.

Portaal Panda Gossips on näinud kurja vaeva ja kogus kõik need kaunitarid kokku. 

KAUNID SILMAD

Angela Brito

Leslie Ann 

Leah J 

Tehtud Argentinas

Siniste elud loevad ka

KUUMAD KEHAD

Nevada osariigi politseikonstaabel

Politseinik Tina Saksamaalt

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Spitzensport trifft Bundespolizei @tinamuellerluge ist eine Sportskanone. Sie trainiert als Rennrodlerin für Olympia, doch jetzt im Moment befindet sie sich in der Ausbildung zur Bundespolizistin. Zum Bild schreibt uns Tina: "Polizistin zu werden war schon immer mein Traum und das jetzt noch mit meinem Sport zu verbinden ist einfach großartig! 😄" Wir wünschen Tina, dass sie ihre sportlichen Ziele erreicht und ihr und ihren Kollegen natürlich viel Erfolg bei der Ausbildung! 🍀 #polizei #police #instapolice #germanpolice #instapolizei #lawenforcement #lawenforcementofficer #policeofficer #polizistin #femalecop #womeninuniform #policewoman #instacop #uniform #cops #fraueninuniform #copsofinstagram #bundespolizei #bpol #federalpolice #spitzensport #ausbildung #studium #polizeimensch #polizISTmensch

A post shared by Polizist=Mensch (@polizistmensch) on

Alysson Peters

Samantha Sepulveda

PIKAD KIHARAD

«Ole positiivne, tööta kõvasti ning lase asjadel juhtuda»

Tugev ja positiivne

Sihikindel ja asjalik

Fantastiline nelik

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#wcw goes to the gorgeous officer of the law that pulled me over last night while I didn’t have my license on me. I told her the truth off back and we stared each other in the eyes for about 3 seconds. Those were the most perfect 3 seconds of my night. 3 seconds of all the love and pure goodness in the world pierced my heart. She smiled , I smiled , then she remembered where and what she was so she stopped smiling which made me stop too. She took my information that I did have and gave me a warning. Also ! Something somewhere in the area smelled like dope 👀👀👀. And she looked out ! I’d pamper her everyday if she were mine. I love you, you law enforcering ass bitch. #ops #12 #fuzz #cheese #boysinblue #femalecops #shewasgorgeous #iloveher #arrestme #bae 👳🏾‍♂️❤️👮🏽‍♀️

A post shared by 👑 J Broly (@jb_the_legendary) on

