Pildid: särisevalt kuumad ja seksikad naispolitseinikud, kes lausa kutsuvad pättuseid tegema

The sun is not the only thing shining in South Florida. Meet Officer Angela Brito (@burrito28) with Palm Springs Police Department, FL. How much love can this lovely female officer get? #FemaleCop #BlueEyes #PalmSpringsPolice #WorkFlow #ProtectAndServe #deputysheriff #sheriffsoffice #boyntonbeachpolice #bbpd #bbpdpride #floridahighwaypatrol #fhp #fordcrownvic #dodgecharger #chevyimpala #chevycaprice #chevytahoe #patrolvehicle #protectandserve #publicsafetyofficer #911 #PD #FD #ems

A post shared by @ pbcountyfirstresponders on Apr 22, 2017 at 5:04am PDT