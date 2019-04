Näitleja Johann Urb hakkas vaimseks õpetajaks!

Breathwork and meditation practice on this beautiful beach was pure magic. One of the best feelings in the world! I began my practice 28 years ago in Finland and never thought I would end up sitting on beaches like these regularly and feeling the light powerfully course through my being, bringing me the deepest joy. Whenever I feel off or unbalanced, this practice helps me move through the most challenging things, gently guiding me back towards empowerment, harmony and joy. I’m infinitely grateful for the teachings and tools that allow us to drop into and merge with the mysteries of life! Ready to go beyond what you know? Want to learn some of my hacks for a deep, profound and fun practice? You don’t need 28 years to get there. Click the link in the bio and work with me! #meditation #breathwork #spiritual #practice #lifehacks #happiness #connection #meaning #peace #harmony #celebration #bettertogether

