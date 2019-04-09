Lembelaulik Burgh oma überseksikast tütrest: ta nagu ei olekski minu laps

Elu24ga Dublinis kohtunud Lembelaulik Chris de Burgh (70) tunnistas oma pikajalgsest blondist tütrest kõneldes, et paljud kahtlevat nendevahelistes sugulussidemetes. «Ta on pikk, blond ja kaunis,» kirjeldas laulja oma tütart viidates, et ta ise on pea jagu lühem ja kiilaneva peaga pealegi.
Kuulsa lembelauliku Chis de Burghi tütar Rosanna Davison (34) on Iirimaal tuntud kui näitleja, modell, telenägu ja raadiohääl. Lisaks on veel naine toitumisspetsialist ja andnud välja edu saatnud toitumisteemalise raamatu, milles õpetab end ilusaks sööma.
Back to work after the best girls weekend celebrating our hen @dawnfitzgeraldatelierdfa... took us 2 years to get around to organising a trip & we were all too busy messing to even get a decent group pic 😂🤦🏼♀️
@spinalinjuriesireland Spring Lunch 2019 🌸 SII provides amazing support & empowerment for people living with a spinal cord injury & their families... It’s a particularly special charity for my family as we experienced the devastation of a spinal cord injury when my mum broke her neck in a horse riding accident, which she was incredibly lucky to make a full recovery from 🙏🏼 Today’s speech by @jackkavanaghirl was deeply inspiring & I don’t think there were many dry eyes in the room when he finished telling his story! ❤️ Well done to all involved for organising a fantastic fundraising afternoon 👏🏻 #spinalinjuriesireland #siispringlunch2019
Tema tähelend sai alguse, kui ta võitis aastal 2003 Miss World tiitli. Mõned aastad hiljem tekitas naine palju kära, kui poseeris Saksa Playboyle paljaste rindadega, mille eest teenis väidetavalt kuuekohalise summa.
Chris de Burgh tunnistas The Guardianile toona, et on oma tütre fotode üle uhke. Viimane kord poseeris Davison alasti loomade õiguste eest seistes PETA kampaanias.
Uhke oma tütre tegemiste üle on Burgh kahtlemata tänagi. «Ta on edukas laulja, saatejuht ja influencer,» avaldas lembelaulik aset leidnud kohtumisel. «Aga tema ilugeenid pärinevad ilmselgelt mu naiselt Dianelt,» teatas muusik naerdes.
Happy Mother’s Day to the most incredible lady I’m so grateful to call my mum 🤗💕 And to the new mothers, future mothers, grandmothers, stepmothers, those celebrating a special mother figure in their life ... and to all the dog moms too 🐾😂 Thinking of those without their mums & those struggling to become a mum ❤️ #mothersday
Kuulus lembelaulik pühendas 1986. aastal kirjutatud laulu «For Rosanna» oma tütrele. Kas see laul tuleb esitlusele ka 20.juulil üritusel Rock in Haapsalu, kus mees kontserdi annab, ei ole veel teada.
