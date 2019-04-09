Lembelaulik Burgh oma überseksikast tütrest: ta nagu ei olekski minu laps

Back to work after the best girls weekend celebrating our hen @dawnfitzgeraldatelierdfa... took us 2 years to get around to organising a trip & we were all too busy messing to even get a decent group pic 😂🤦🏼‍♀️ Bikini @prettylittlething 🍉 & hat @kurtgeiger! 👒 #ootd #dawnshenparty

A post shared by ✨ Rosanna Davison ✨ (@rosanna_davison) on Oct 8, 2018 at 12:36pm PDT