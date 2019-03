Video: maailma kõige kallim parfüüm paneb nii oma hinna kui koostisega pea ringi käima

Join us at The Spirit of Dubai Podium where the multiple Guinness World Record holding masterpiece "SHUMUKH" will be on display at @TheDubaiMall, Fashion Avenue New Extension from 14th - 30th March. #SHUMUKH #TheSpiritofDubai

A post shared by The Spirit of Dubai | روح دبي (@thespiritofdubai) on Mar 15, 2019 at 2:16am PDT