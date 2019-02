Ups..? Emily Ratajkowski käis pesu väel toidupoes

A little over a year of @inamoratawoman and I«m so thrilled to finally share what I»ve been working on for you guys. Introducing BODY, a category that is so much more than lingerie. I hope you guys love it as much as I do. Shop it now! Link in bio.

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Feb 6, 2019 at 6:00am PST