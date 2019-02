Seriaali «Poldark» võtted lõppesid: Eleanor Tomlinson andis kaasstaarile Aidan Turnerile viimase suudluse

Thank you for these people for making into life the words of Winston Graham and being part of our lives. All the best for your next. #EleanorTomlinson #AidanTurner #Poldark #PoldarkFinalSeries #ItIsAWrap #EnglishRose🌹 #TheIrishman #GingerQueen #Leprechaun

A post shared by Welyn (@welyn123) on Feb 2, 2019 at 11:03am PST