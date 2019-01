Pildid ja video: end tumedanahaliseks süstida lasknud naise arvates sünnivad ta lapsed tumedanahalistena

#MartinaBig is back at it again with a new claim that her children will be Black. The White model who claims to have transformed into a Black woman with the help of tanning injections now says that doctors told her and her husband, Michael Eurwen, that their children will be of African descent. ________ “They said they will be Black,” Big said during a recent interview on the British television show, This Morning. “We have also discussed breastfeeding and if it is safe for me to have a baby,” Martina added. Michael Eurwen was also present during the interview and seemed to agree with everything that his wife was saying. Eurwen is also of German descent and is undergoing tanning injections just like his wife in hopes of becoming a Black man. ____ FULL VIDEO ON SITE. LINK IN BIO

A post shared by BCK:Celeb Kids & More (@officialbck) on Jan 23, 2019 at 4:25pm PST