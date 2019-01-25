Endine pornostaar Jenna Jameson lajatas kritiseerijatele bikiinipildiga

I was just going through my images and I came across these beautiful pregnancy pics we took in Palm Springs. I was 38 weeks pregnant and felt like a truck. But I’ve never felt more beautiful than when I was with child. I remember feeling so frightened for when my daughter was born and I couldn’t blame being heavy on the pregnancy. Ugh. I prayed for breastfeeding to give me an easy way out. It didn’t. I was scared my belly would sag down and never tighten. It sounds vain. But I think every mama on earth silently worries. Yes we love our babies and we would do it over again in a second, but we sacrifice so much! This after picture shows that we can do it! We can regain ourselves. We can do it without surgery (not that I’m against surgery) So to all of you sweet pregnant mamas out there or you newly postpartum mamas... I see you. ♥️ #motherhood #beforeandafter #postpartum #postpartumweightloss #mombod #selflove

