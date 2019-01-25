R, 25.01.2019
Ma ei ole küll mingi zen-meister, aga vahel on väga hea end maha rahustada ning mitte millelegi mõelda.
Endine pornostaar Jenna Jameson lajatas kritiseerijatele bikiinipildiga

Jenna Jameson 2010

FOTO: ROBYN BECK / AFP/Scanpix

Endine Pornostaar Jenna Jameson teatas möödunud aasta kevadel, et ta tegi oma elustiilis muutuse, et vabaneda rasedusaja lisakilodest.

44-aastasel naisel õnnestus nelja kuuga vähendada oma kehakaalu 27 kilogrammi, teatab foxnews.com.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I was just going through my images and I came across these beautiful pregnancy pics we took in Palm Springs. I was 38 weeks pregnant and felt like a truck. But I’ve never felt more beautiful than when I was with child. I remember feeling so frightened for when my daughter was born and I couldn’t blame being heavy on the pregnancy. Ugh. I prayed for breastfeeding to give me an easy way out. It didn’t. I was scared my belly would sag down and never tighten. It sounds vain. But I think every mama on earth silently worries. Yes we love our babies and we would do it over again in a second, but we sacrifice so much! This after picture shows that we can do it! We can regain ourselves. We can do it without surgery (not that I’m against surgery) So to all of you sweet pregnant mamas out there or you newly postpartum mamas... I see you. ♥️ #motherhood #beforeandafter #postpartum #postpartumweightloss #mombod #selflove

A post shared by Jenna Jameson (@jennacantlose) on

Jamesoni teatel muutis ta oma toitumist ja lisas treeninguid.

Sel kuul tutvustas ta oma veelgi kõhnemat keha Instagramis, kuhu ta pani uue bikiinipildi. Staari teate kohaselt on ta nüüd 36 kilogrammi kergem. 

Jamesoni teatel on ta suure kaalulanguse taga ketoosidieet. Selle dieedi puhul hakkab keha süsivesikute asemel rasva põletama.

Jamesoni dieedis on valke, rasva ja mitmeid vitamiine sisaldavaid rohelisi köögivilju, kuid väga vähe süsivesikuid.

Kuulsuste seas on ketoosidieet populaarne, kuna see aitab kiiresti end näiteks Oscari-gala vormi saada.

Tervisespetsialistid peavad seda dieeti hulluseks ja trendiks, mis pikemas perspektiivis võib terviseprobleeme tekitada.

Jameson on Instagramis oma dieeti kaitsnud, lajatades nüüd bikiinipildiga. Kriitikud ei jätnud vastulööki andmata.

«Ketoosdieedil on palju kriitikuid, kuid tegelikult toimib see väga hästi. Olen sellel dieedil olnud juba kümme kuud ja vaadake mind, mu tervis varasemast parem,» kirjutas endine pornostaar.

Jamesoni teatel toitub ta üsna kergelt ning päeva viimane söömaaeg on kell 17.00.

Ekspornostaar jätkab ketoosidieediga, et saada selline keha, mis tema silmis on ideaalne. 

