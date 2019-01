«Täiuslik» naine lasi eemaldada rinnaimplantaadid, täidised ja juuksepikendused

❤️Fifty Five and smiling from the inside out.... Finally back to the original 1964. Living in a body free of breast implants, fillers, botox, exstensions and all the bullshit I thought I needed in order to keep up with what society conditioned me to believe what a sexy woman should look like until the toxicity of it all almost killed me.......... Your health is your wealth so please make educated decisions, research the partial information you’re given by our broken system before putting anything foreign in your body. It took me many years of undoing some bad choices I made for myself before I finally found the freedom to sustainable internal beauty and acceptance of what is the best version of myself by nobody’s standards but my own.........................It’s on us to learn to love our selves and celebrate our unique, one of a kind beauty at all ages as we move through this journey called “life”. Beauty has no meaning without your health................... #ShamelessSelfie #55 #BeautyStartsFromWithin #AgeComesWithWisdom

A post shared by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid) on Jan 14, 2019 at 1:12pm PST