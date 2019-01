Haruldane foto, millel on Bruce «Visa Hing» Willise kõik viis tütart

The 4 most important beings on this planet and in any year from now to eternity. Thank you for making everyday better. For the tears, the belly hurting laughter, the inside jokes, cuddles, Netflix binges, secret language, surprise sleepovers, pushing me to grow, sharing clothes and for all that is to come. You are my best friends for life. You make me a better version of myself everyday and I am so excited to embark on another year with you. I couldn’t ask for more magical and special souls to do life with. I love you all with every fiber of my being and will be there to protect you day or night forever. Love Your Big Sister

A post shared by Rumer Willis (@rumerwillis) on Dec 31, 2018 at 8:24pm PST