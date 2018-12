Video: Instagrami staarist Dubai teismeline miljardär näitab, millises muinasjutulises luksuses ta elab

Styling few of my favorite sneakers & watches from @1915_seddiqi for my collaboration with @1915_seddiqi! Use the code (RBH25) for 25% discount at any 1915 By Seddiqi & Sons stores across UAE. 1915 by Seddiqi & Sons @1915_seddiq, Fashion watches & accessories. ( Discount valid from 14th to 17th November, 2018)! #1915_seddiqi #time2trend

A post shared by Moneykicks - We Living Life (@rsbelhasa) on Nov 15, 2018 at 11:08am PST