Pildid ja video: Pirelli 2019. aasta kalender on sensuaalne, põhistaariks on modell Gigi Hadid

“For the 2019 Pirelli Calendar, the celebrated photographer Albert Watson aims to portray the double-edged sword of success.” ⠀ ⠀ Tap the link in bio to read more. #Pirelli #PirelliCalendar #GigiHadid #AlbertWatson

A post shared by Pirelli (@pirelli) on Nov 26, 2018 at 7:37am PST