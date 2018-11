I had the privilege of photographing the amazing Israeli singer and looping artist @Nettabarzi, who won the 2018 @Eurovision Song Contest for Israel with the song "Toy.” . The shoot took place backstage at the world famous gay @heaven.nightclub in London on the 21st of November 2018. . I just want to say a huge and deeply heartfelt thank you to Netta and her hardworking team for this amazing opportunity and for making time out of their busy schedule for this quick photo shoot right beforehand Netta’s last show of her European tour. . #netta #nettabarzilai #eurovision #eurovision2018 #israel #toy #london #tour #singer #loopingartist #indrekgaletin #galetin #shotbygaletin #artoftheday #photographer #fashionphotographer #artcollective #artlife #artworld #creativemakeup #creativity #visualart #creative #fashionphotography #creativity #photography #mood #creativeindustry

A post shared by Indrek Galetin (@indrekgaletin) on Nov 30, 2018 at 3:34am PST