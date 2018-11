Tore klõps: Madonna tähistas tänupühasid koos kõigi oma lastega

What I am Most THANKFUL for! My Children have led me down roads and opened doors I never imagined I’d walk through.♥️ Fame , Fortune and Records Broken could never equal that which I treasure and value most. 🙏🏼 #blessed #grateful #children #family 🌍 Happy ThanksGiving from Malawi!

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Nov 22, 2018 at 3:30am PST