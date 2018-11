Vaata pilti: tüdrukutebänd Little Mix viskas riided seljast ja kattis end solvangutega

Take off all my makeup cos I love what«s under it Rub off all your words don»t give a fuck I«m over it Jiggle all this weight, yeah you know I love all of this Finally love me naked Sexiest when I»m confident. Thank you for being part of this incredible journey with us. #LM5 featuring #Strip is coming Friday 16.11.18

A post shared by jade amelia thirlwall (@jadethirlwall) on Nov 14, 2018 at 12:01pm PST