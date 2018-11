Lauljatar Pinki abikaasa ähvardab suurpõlengu ohvrite vara rüüstajad silmapilkselt maha lasta

It’s unfortunate that some people take advantage of others in a crisis. While the malibu fires have been burning, some locals have been fighting off and defending their property against the fires. There have been sightings of looters breaking in to homes. Well, if you are a looter, think twice if you are heading back into malibu. #DefendYourLand #2ndamendment

A post shared by Carey Hart (@hartluck) on Nov 13, 2018 at 7:47am PST